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God's or the enemies plans? Which will you follow. God's creative order and chaos of the other
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10 views • September 18, 2020
What has lucifer done with God's plans and purposes for creation?
What has the enemy done with the authority structure God created?
What was the serpents original and current plan to derail God's government?
Is he still up to the same tricks? It's obvious to me that he is.l
What has the enemy done with the authority structure God created?
What was the serpents original and current plan to derail God's government?
Is he still up to the same tricks? It's obvious to me that he is.l
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