SHaDoWCa7 sings - World of Warcraft - Darkmoon Faire Spooky Carousel Theme
SHaDoWCa7
Published 15 hours ago

This is a reupload of SHaDoWCa7's original post to YouTube on July 10, 2014, along with her original description:

"I have had many requests to do a cover of the Darkmoon Faire's eerie carousel music from the video game World of Warcraft. This is especially for all of you who enjoy this mysteriously haunting type of music. If you're like me, you could ride on that carousel in the game forever just listening to this adorable tune over and over. ^^ Maybe I am just strange. Nope... wait... YES! I am strange! *hehe* Hope some of you like it! :)  And ... just for the record ... YES! Alliance all the way! ^^ ♥

I am playing my midi-keyboard, and I am singing 3-part harmony."

Keywords
