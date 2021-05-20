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The World Wars Were OVER 90% Peaceful! Like Modern Day "Protests"
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70 views • May 20, 2021
The idea that modern day Black Lives Matter and antifa protest are "mostly peaceful" is true so long as we can all agree that the world wars were also in excess of 90% peaceful moment to moment. Almost all the carnage was done during very few moments of the respective time periods.
And I am NOT an arsonist just because I burn down two buildings in ten years. That's 99.9999% peaceful.
The left has gone insane reframing everything.
#MostlyPeaceful #BLM #protests
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And I am NOT an arsonist just because I burn down two buildings in ten years. That's 99.9999% peaceful.
The left has gone insane reframing everything.
#MostlyPeaceful #BLM #protests
Find me and subscribe on
Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com
Osysee: https://odysee.com/@rechargefreedom
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom
Daily Motion: https://www.dailymotion.com/RechargeFreedom
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
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