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Date: June 1, 2026. Lesson 106-2026. Title: Fear the Lord, Honor the King, Avoid the Rebels
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Proverbs 24:21–22 calls believers to live with reverence toward God and proper respect for lawful authority. Solomon warns against joining with those who are given to change—rebellious people who reject established order and stir up instability. Such paths may appear attractive for a season, but their destruction comes suddenly, and few understand the full extent of the judgment that follows. In today’s Morning Manna, Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart examine the relationship between the fear of the Lord and respect for authority, the danger of a rebellious spirit, and why wisdom refuses to align with those who seek upheaval rather than righteousness.

Lesson 106-2026

Teachers: Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart


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