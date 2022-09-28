RIC GRENELL - Intel expert EXPOSES FBI leadership for ‘WEAPONIZING POWER’ | Glenn Beck

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Intel expert EXPOSES FBI leadership for ‘WEAPONIZING POWER’
Richard Grenell is no stranger to government corruption. In fact Grenell, former Acting Director of National Intelligence, tells Glenn how he witnessed corruption within the FBI firsthand. The deception that’s plaguing the D.C. Swamp, he says, is thanks to department leaders weaponizing their power, not the rank and file agents below them.
Grenell discusses how those leaders are using their stature or ‘crush dissent,’ and he explains why he believes the FBI — and U.S. agencies like it — CAN one day be rid of such politically partisan deceit…
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