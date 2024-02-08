Create New Account
Urgent Message: An Eclipse, a Trumpet and an Incredible Maneuver-Eagle Pass Part 2
Ark of Grace Ministries
Published 20 hours ago

Don’t miss part 2 of the urgent message regarding Eagle Pass, TX and what the conflict means for the Nation. Amanda reveals the path of the 2024 eclipse and its significance in what’s going on in Texas and as well as its connection to Passover. There is also a focus on the media, it’s partnering with the spirit of the Witch of Endor and its inevitable demise. Tune in Feb. 7 at 5pm ET.

urgent messageamanda graceark of grace ministries

