CONVERSATIONS WITH DR. COWAN & FRIENDS| EP11: WENDY RACTLIFFE

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
In today's podcast I interviewed my friend Wendy Ractliffe, the producer and director of the new documentary, Medicating Normal. This is an important movie for everyone to watch as Wendy and her team do a great job of exposing the scientific fraud behind the prescribing of psychiatric drugs for essentially imaginary illnesses. Far from benign interventions, psychiatric drugs do little good except for those in the pharmaceutical industry. Tune in and watch this interesting interview.