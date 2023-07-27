Daniel Schmidt: Elite Universities Now Promote White Genocidal Rhetoric. I've Witnessed It.
"What will happen when my classmates gain power? How will they treat white people?"
"White students need to speak up, or things will only get worse. Grateful to share this critical message."
https://archive.is/20210605192752/https://www.nationalreview.com/news/psychiatrist-who-delivered-lecture-at-yale-described-fantasies-of-murdering-white-people/
