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Health & Freedom Conference - Grand Rapids, MI | August 21
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201 views • August 22, 2021
Health & Freedom Conference - Grand Rapids, MI - August 21
Join Freedom Patriot Network on Telegram @ https://t.me/joinchat/q3W_OmwYIB5iMzIx
10 AM - 5PM - EDT
Health & Freedom Conference Grand Rapids, MI | August 21
Clay Clark's Reawaken America Tour Grand Rapids, MI
8-21-2021
#healthfreedom #freedom #clayclark
https://timetofreeamerica.com/ | https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/
August 21st – Saturday
9:30 AM – Introduction Video Played –
9:46 AM – ReAwakening Intro Video
9:50 AM – Opening Prayer by Pastor Leon Benjamin
– Sing the National Anthem – Aiya Attaway Kelley
– Pastor Leon Benjamin
– Dr. Carrie Madej
– Pastor Dave Scarlett
– Kimberly Fletcher
– Professor Toto
– Mel K
– Poet William Owens
– Pastor William Cook
– Pastor Ralph Rebandt
– Scott McKay
– Cindy Chafian
– Pastor Ramiro Pena
– Patrick Byrne
– Steve Strang
– Zach Vorhies
– Thomas Renz
– April Moss
-- Aaron
– Joe Oltmann
– Eric Nepute
– Anna Khait
– Brad Barton
– Marlena Pavlos-Hackney
– Roger Stone
– Pastor Mark Burns
– General Flynn Speaking
Join Freedom Patriot Network on Telegram @ https://t.me/joinchat/q3W_OmwYIB5iMzIx
10 AM - 5PM - EDT
Health & Freedom Conference Grand Rapids, MI | August 21
Clay Clark's Reawaken America Tour Grand Rapids, MI
8-21-2021
#healthfreedom #freedom #clayclark
https://timetofreeamerica.com/ | https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/
August 21st – Saturday
9:30 AM – Introduction Video Played –
9:46 AM – ReAwakening Intro Video
9:50 AM – Opening Prayer by Pastor Leon Benjamin
– Sing the National Anthem – Aiya Attaway Kelley
– Pastor Leon Benjamin
– Dr. Carrie Madej
– Pastor Dave Scarlett
– Kimberly Fletcher
– Professor Toto
– Mel K
– Poet William Owens
– Pastor William Cook
– Pastor Ralph Rebandt
– Scott McKay
– Cindy Chafian
– Pastor Ramiro Pena
– Patrick Byrne
– Steve Strang
– Zach Vorhies
– Thomas Renz
– April Moss
-- Aaron
– Joe Oltmann
– Eric Nepute
– Anna Khait
– Brad Barton
– Marlena Pavlos-Hackney
– Roger Stone
– Pastor Mark Burns
– General Flynn Speaking
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