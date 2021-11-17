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How mRNA Shots Can Harm You
FreedomMovement.info
FreedomMovement.info
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192 views • November 17, 2021
This is a 45 minute interview with Dr. Sherry Tenpenny, M.D. wherein she describes what the mRNA injections are in words that the average person can understand. She identifies no less than ten different mechanisms of harm that can be caused to someone who is foolish enough to accept one of these shots. She also points out the fact the fact that the FDA violates its own laws regarding it's own Emergency Use Authorization of a drug, when it gave to Big Pharma companies like Pfizer and Moderna permission to use these injections on the public, notwithstanding the fact that the animal trials were a complete disaster, and the fact that safe and extremely effective treatments for COVID-19 already existed, and were being used quite successfully throughout the world.
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vaccinesvaccinecovid-19sars-cov-2
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