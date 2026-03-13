Restore the Republic with Larry Ballard – A Prophetic Warning from 1968 Now Fulfilled

Larry Ballard experienced a near-death encounter in which he was shown a time when America's freedom would hang in the balance. That time is now.





God enables those He calls. What followed was a lifetime of preparation—studying history and religion, gaining firsthand experience in construction, nuclear energy, real estate, bioengineering, and medicine. He traveled across Mexico, Canada, Europe, and China, gathering insights that would later reveal the patterns behind 9/11, intentional trade deficits, open borders, the 2008 collapse, universal healthcare, and the climate narrative.





But most importantly, he was shown the elite's plan to trigger a global financial collapse—and America's role in restoring order from the chaos.





The message is clear: we win. The enemy loses.





Restore the Republic is now an archived educational series available at JMC Broadcasting. Topics are categorized and updated regularly—a roadmap delivered decades in advance for those with eyes to see.





Explore the full archive. Subscribe for free. Stay informed, empowered, and connected.





Where we go one, we go all.





NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned, but new ones crop up every week.





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NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.