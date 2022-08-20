Depopulation Program?! | Unrestricted Truths





Are we infiltrating our government? Are hospitals involved in depopulation?





In this episode of Unrestricted Truths, James Grundvig discusses being at war with infiltrated government agencies for the past two years.





See this full episode of Unrestricted Truths, with more insight go to: https://bit.ly/3A85XC4





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