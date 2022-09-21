NEWSFLASH Border towns CAN'T HANDLE the immigration crisis either

Create New Account
Border towns CAN'T HANDLE the immigration crisis either
Published 2 months ago
Glenn Beck


Sep 20, 2022 Democrats in Martha's Vineyard panicked after just 50 illegal immigrants were sent to their town. And Democrats in Washington DC are insisting that only border towns are equipped to handle the amount of migrants DC is now seeing. But Glenn speaks to a caller from El Paso, Texas, who tells a different story: Border towns are much more overrun, and their crisis, fueled by the policies of big-city Democrats, has been going on for over a year...


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NpFX9bcq7tY

current eventsdemocratsimmigrationborderillegal immigrantscrisisglenn beckel pasomarthas vineyardoverrun

