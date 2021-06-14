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FAUCI UNDER FIRE OVER FOIA’D EMAILS
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110 views • June 14, 2021
FAUCI UNDER FIRE OVER FOIA’D EMAILS
The world is buzzing about the discoveries found in the Fauci email dump that hit mainstream this week. FOIA requests from Buzzfeed and The Washington Post have shed more light on several discussions by Fauci, from his real opinions on masks, to the true origins of SARS-CoV2.
#Fauci #FireFauci #FauciLeaks #FauciEmails #FOIA #WaPo #BuzzFeed #CovidOrgins #FauciLies #GainOfFunction #TheHighwire #DelBigtree
POSTED: June 14, 2021
The world is buzzing about the discoveries found in the Fauci email dump that hit mainstream this week. FOIA requests from Buzzfeed and The Washington Post have shed more light on several discussions by Fauci, from his real opinions on masks, to the true origins of SARS-CoV2.
#Fauci #FireFauci #FauciLeaks #FauciEmails #FOIA #WaPo #BuzzFeed #CovidOrgins #FauciLies #GainOfFunction #TheHighwire #DelBigtree
POSTED: June 14, 2021
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