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Α.ΧΙΤΛΕΡ ΗΓΕΤΗΣ ΑΝΘΡΩΠΟΣ ΦΙΛΕΛΛΗΝ & ΖΩΓΡΑΦΟΣ τα καλλιτεχνικα ΕΡΓΑ του που ΚΡΥΒΟΥΝ τα ΜΜΕ
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59 views • December 09, 2019
ΤΑ ΙΣΤΟΡΙΚΑ ΖΩΓΡΑΦΙΚΑ ΔΗΜΙΟΥΡΓΗΜΑΤΑ του Α.ΧΙΤΛΕΡ 1914-40 ΠΟΥ ΚΡΥΒΟΥΝ τα ΔΙΕΘΝΗ ΣΙΩΝΙΣΤΙΚΑ ΕΒΡΑΙΚΑ ΚΑΝΑΛΙΑ & ΜΜΕ που ΘΕΛΟΥΝ ΝΑ ΠΑΡΟΥΣΙΑΣΟΥΝ τον ΜΕΓΑΛΟ ΦΙΛΕΛΛΗΝΝΑ Α.ΧΙΤΛΕΡ σαν ΠΟΛΕΜΟΧΑΡΗ ΕΓΚΛΗΜΑΤΙΑ ΠΟΥ ΗΘΕΛΕ ΜΟΝΟ ΝΑ ΚΑΤΑΣΤΡΕΨΕΙ τον ΚΟΣΜΟ & ΝΑ ΚΑΝΕΙ "ΟΛΟΚΑΥΤΩΜΑΤΑ" ΕΞΑΠΑΤΩΝΤΑΣ ΤΗΝ ΚΟΙΝΗ ΓΝΩΜΗ με ΤΑΙΝΙΕΣ ΑΠΑΤΗ ΑΠΟ ΕΒΡΑΙΟΥΣ ΣΚΗΝΟΘΕΤΕΣ στο ΧΟΛΥΓΟΥΝΤ που 60 ΧΡΟΝΙΑ ΚΑΝΟΥΝ ΠΛΥΣΗ ΕΓΚΕΦΑΛΟΥ.
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