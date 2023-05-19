WAR THUNDER TANK SIMULATOR AS REAL AS IT GETS!!

SIM is hard, very different than what you expect and a fucking BLAST!!! Ready for real warfare?? Enough games? Want immersion not silly markers? Pump up the volume , turn off those distractions and Rock into the most realistic experience yet! Warning, some of you will not cut it!
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.