WAR THUNDER TANK SIMULATOR AS REAL AS IT GETS!!

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SIM is hard, very different than what you expect and a fucking BLAST!!! Ready for real warfare?? Enough games? Want immersion not silly markers? Pump up the volume , turn off those distractions and Rock into the most realistic experience yet! Warning, some of you will not cut it!