X22 REPORT Ep. 2780b - [HRC] Approved The Alpha Bank Hoax, Durham’s Path Is Clear, Buckle Up

X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 2780b - May 20, 2022[HRC] Approved The Alpha Bank Hoax, Durham’s Path Is Clear, Buckle UpThe [DS] is now in trouble, the walls are closing in on [HRC], Mook who was under oath reported that [HRC] signed off on the Alpha Bank Hoax, Boom. The [DS] power is evaporating and the patriots have the power. They [DS] will now push as much as they can to get the people to do what they want. They are now going all out with fear and vaccines. The patriots have the leverage, the people are awake, this plan has failed before it even got started.All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.🔋 Have Backup Energy Anywhere: 🔋Get 20% OFF this Father's Day Using Promo Code FATHER