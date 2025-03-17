Top Ten Issues Women’s Voting Has Influenced and the Negative Fallout

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The 19th Amendment empowered women to vote, driving reforms in labor,
welfare, and justice that reshaped society. While hailed as progress,
critics link it to chaos—Prohibition’s crime, soaring taxes, and
fractured communities. This piece explores ten shifts tied to suffrage,
arguing their moral roots brought economic ruin and social discord.
