Glenn I DO Celebrate Earth Day... Just Not the Way You Think Glenn TV Ep 271

Glenn Beck





Apr 22, 2023





Glenn is celebrating Earth Day this year, but not for the reason leftist climate change activists want him to. Glenn reveals the real reason Earth Day was created and why he's decided to be in a festive mood. Then, Glenn reviews some of the craziest news clips of the week, including VP Kamala Harris' latest statement about space, an infuriating claim about how your tax dollars are being spent in Afghanistan, and a grandpa’s viral response to being asked to dance with a drag queen. Plus, he discovers he actually agrees with RFK Jr. about something very important ...





