Shattered Dreams Poetry

‘The Great Escape’

I’m setting the poetry from “Shattered Dreams” a book of poetry for women who are divorcing a narcissist. If you’ve ever found yourself in an abusive situation, with no way out, these are for you.

Also, check out my new book series:

Purchase: Prepare For the End Books Series to see a fictionalized ongoing war with the evil behind it.

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0CVFBSV7M?binding=kindle_edition&searchxofy=true&ref_=dbs_s_aps_series_rwt_tkin&qid=1778257364&sr=8-2

Drop a comment & let me know what you think!

If you’re behind – start reading now

I made Book one ‘A Safe Haven’ e-book

FREE FOR 90 DAYS,

SO, TELL YOUR FRIENDS.

Thanks for All Your Support!