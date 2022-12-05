Create New Account
Freedom To Choose Clean (Unvaxxed) Blood
MIRRORED from FreeNZ Media

Published November 28, 2022


https://rumble.com/v1xllk6-freedom-to-choose-clean-blood.html


Sam and Cole want to ensure their baby Will - who's 4 months old and needs open heart surgery - has un-jabbed blood.


But the government's Blood Bank won't allow them that human right of the freedom to choose what goes in Will's body.


Will needs the operation urgently. The Starship medics are refusing to help the family in their hour of dire need.


They say jabbed blood or no operation for Will.


To support the Savage-Reeves family's ongoing medical costs (plus the huge stress of this situation) please consider donating to:


Name: Samantha Savage

Account Number: 06-0663-0388886-00


Share this video if you can, we need as many people who are aware of this story as possible.


Full List of New Zealand MP's Emails - https://freenz.substack.com/p/full-list-of-new-zealand-mps-emails

(You can Copy & paste to your email)


NZ Media Contact List - https://communitycomms.org.nz/resources/media-relations/media-contact-list/

baby blood unvaccinated operation transfusion covid 19 refusing medics open heart surgery

