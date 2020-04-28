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Dr. Dan Erickson straight shoots the COVID-19 Facts (full Interview)
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259 views • April 28, 2020
Dr. Dan Erickson of the Accelerated Urgent Care Clinics of Bakersfield California lays out the truth and the science regarding the COVID-19 virus. Dr. A. Fauci warned in 2017 that Trump would face a surprise epidemic... now how did he know that? Answer, the globalist medical industrial establishment has engineered a take down mechanism as was foretold long ago by Dr. Benjamin Rush, by introducing into the environment ever increasing more virulent microbes while generating fear in the media they will have total control in 5 years... this plan is well under way and as Dr Erickson says in this viral video, "...the only way this will end if you continue to stomp on our freedoms is in violence.". ~JT
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