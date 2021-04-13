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SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/?p=40859
So YouTube have removed my main channel. Remember when Time Magazine made You the Time Person of the Year for 2006, proclaiming that the rise of YouTube demonstrates how "You control the Information Age"? Well I do. Join me for this special podcast from the humble birthplace of The Corbett Report as I reflect on the 14 year journey that has led me to this point and how we can proceed forward into the post-YouTube era.