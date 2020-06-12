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Double Vision/Double Standards | Popp Culture
Redonkulas.com Productions
Redonkulas.com Productions
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124 views • June 12, 2020
Riots are "protests." Murder is "choice." Tyrannical moral policing is "anti-fascist." Actions always speak louder than words.

"Red Days" is now streaming free on Amazon for the duration of the Coronavirus Quarantine!
https://www.amazon.com/Red-Days-Sergio-Cantu/dp/B082P6FHGL

"How Not to Become a Millennial" is available on Amazon now!
https://www.amazon.com/How-Not-Become-Millennial-Sociological/dp/B084QKMZTJ

Download "The Jericho Files, Book 1: Killer of Killers" by Popp
Free with Prime!
https://www.amazon.com/Killer-Killers-Book-Jericho-Files-ebook/dp/B082Z8LP44/

How can you support Popp Culture?
Go to http://www.Redonkulas.com/donate
You can contribute via Patreon, Paypal, SubscribeStar or Cryptocurrency!
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Sources (in order of appearance):
1. https://archive.ph/Rg3yW
2. https://archive.ph/SAGaT
3. https://archive.ph/adG4D
4. https://archive.ph/72ABt
5. https://archive.ph/fOcUK
6. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qs_H4jzbWFU
7. https://archive.ph/XZL9i
8. https://archive.ph/GaDdo
9. https://archive.ph/MU8Nf
10. https://archive.ph/hUa2J
11. https://archive.ph/JVJkI
12. https://archive.ph/E9C9e
13. https://archive.ph/6zyvC
13a. https://archive.ph/zarzp
14. https://archive.ph/zodTX
15. https://archive.ph/GJxGv
16. https://archive.ph/40wLd
17. https://archive.ph/xwSOB
18. https://archive.ph/gpRmM
19. https://archive.ph/Xumdy
20. https://archive.ph/lP3GL
21. https://archive.ph/fo8ck
22. https://archive.ph/BDEnk
23. https://archive.ph/o5Bd3
24. https://archive.ph/qgJ2n
25. https://archive.ph/rIRNV
26. https://archive.ph/vK0G6
27. https://archive.ph/pIhZD
28. https://archive.ph/PW5UC
29. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Bc_gy0b4UM8
30. https://archive.ph/Lt3q1
31. https://archive.ph/TFCob
32. https://archive.ph/bkOVe
33. https://archive.ph/z3tyv
34. https://www.bjs.gov/content/pub/pdf/cv18.pdf
35. https://archive.ph/uoeqD
36. https://archive.ph/T2AjZ
37. https://archive.ph/Lv5Dl
38. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yp4z7nafNQs
39. https://archive.ph/LcYBk
40. https://archive.ph/wip/4HoOU

Video Throwbacks
Chappelle's World
https://www.mgtow.tv/watch/chappelle-039-s-world-popp-culture_EN379sz9cqZxyVr.html
The Troll Hole Effect
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rDDkSGudE8Q
Jennercide
https://www.mgtow.tv/watch/jennercide-popp-culture_NrYxUTPQA73pENA.html
Keywords
democratspoliticsfunnyhypocrisyprotestsred pillleftismdebunkedblack lives matterriotsredonkulasterrence poppgeorge floyd
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