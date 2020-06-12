© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Double Vision/Double Standards | Popp Culture
Follow
3
Download MP3
Share
Report
124 views • June 12, 2020
Riots are "protests." Murder is "choice." Tyrannical moral policing is "anti-fascist." Actions always speak louder than words.
"Red Days" is now streaming free on Amazon for the duration of the Coronavirus Quarantine!
https://www.amazon.com/Red-Days-Sergio-Cantu/dp/B082P6FHGL
"How Not to Become a Millennial" is available on Amazon now!
https://www.amazon.com/How-Not-Become-Millennial-Sociological/dp/B084QKMZTJ
Download "The Jericho Files, Book 1: Killer of Killers" by Popp
Free with Prime!
https://www.amazon.com/Killer-Killers-Book-Jericho-Files-ebook/dp/B082Z8LP44/
How can you support Popp Culture?
Go to http://www.Redonkulas.com/donate
You can contribute via Patreon, Paypal, SubscribeStar or Cryptocurrency!
Purchase your genuine Redonkulas swag on http://www.PatrolBase.net
Send physical donations to:
Redonkulas.com Productions
29488 Woodward Avenue, Unit 407
Royal Oak, MI 48072
If you write a check, make it out to Second Class Citizen, 501c3
All donations are tax deductible
Check us out on all platforms and social media!
https://www.mgtow.tv/@redonkulaspopp
http://www.brighteon.com/redonkulas
https://www.youtube.com/redonkulaspopp
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/OKW5LabMcxGi/
https://lbry.tv/@REDONKULAS:e
https://www.minds.com/redonkulas
https://www.gab.com/redonkulas
http://www.Redonkulas.com
Sources (in order of appearance):
1. https://archive.ph/Rg3yW
2. https://archive.ph/SAGaT
3. https://archive.ph/adG4D
4. https://archive.ph/72ABt
5. https://archive.ph/fOcUK
6. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qs_H4jzbWFU
7. https://archive.ph/XZL9i
8. https://archive.ph/GaDdo
9. https://archive.ph/MU8Nf
10. https://archive.ph/hUa2J
11. https://archive.ph/JVJkI
12. https://archive.ph/E9C9e
13. https://archive.ph/6zyvC
13a. https://archive.ph/zarzp
14. https://archive.ph/zodTX
15. https://archive.ph/GJxGv
16. https://archive.ph/40wLd
17. https://archive.ph/xwSOB
18. https://archive.ph/gpRmM
19. https://archive.ph/Xumdy
20. https://archive.ph/lP3GL
21. https://archive.ph/fo8ck
22. https://archive.ph/BDEnk
23. https://archive.ph/o5Bd3
24. https://archive.ph/qgJ2n
25. https://archive.ph/rIRNV
26. https://archive.ph/vK0G6
27. https://archive.ph/pIhZD
28. https://archive.ph/PW5UC
29. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Bc_gy0b4UM8
30. https://archive.ph/Lt3q1
31. https://archive.ph/TFCob
32. https://archive.ph/bkOVe
33. https://archive.ph/z3tyv
34. https://www.bjs.gov/content/pub/pdf/cv18.pdf
35. https://archive.ph/uoeqD
36. https://archive.ph/T2AjZ
37. https://archive.ph/Lv5Dl
38. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yp4z7nafNQs
39. https://archive.ph/LcYBk
40. https://archive.ph/wip/4HoOU
Video Throwbacks
Chappelle's World
https://www.mgtow.tv/watch/chappelle-039-s-world-popp-culture_EN379sz9cqZxyVr.html
The Troll Hole Effect
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rDDkSGudE8Q
Jennercide
https://www.mgtow.tv/watch/jennercide-popp-culture_NrYxUTPQA73pENA.html
"Red Days" is now streaming free on Amazon for the duration of the Coronavirus Quarantine!
https://www.amazon.com/Red-Days-Sergio-Cantu/dp/B082P6FHGL
"How Not to Become a Millennial" is available on Amazon now!
https://www.amazon.com/How-Not-Become-Millennial-Sociological/dp/B084QKMZTJ
Download "The Jericho Files, Book 1: Killer of Killers" by Popp
Free with Prime!
https://www.amazon.com/Killer-Killers-Book-Jericho-Files-ebook/dp/B082Z8LP44/
How can you support Popp Culture?
Go to http://www.Redonkulas.com/donate
You can contribute via Patreon, Paypal, SubscribeStar or Cryptocurrency!
Purchase your genuine Redonkulas swag on http://www.PatrolBase.net
Send physical donations to:
Redonkulas.com Productions
29488 Woodward Avenue, Unit 407
Royal Oak, MI 48072
If you write a check, make it out to Second Class Citizen, 501c3
All donations are tax deductible
Check us out on all platforms and social media!
https://www.mgtow.tv/@redonkulaspopp
http://www.brighteon.com/redonkulas
https://www.youtube.com/redonkulaspopp
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/OKW5LabMcxGi/
https://lbry.tv/@REDONKULAS:e
https://www.minds.com/redonkulas
https://www.gab.com/redonkulas
http://www.Redonkulas.com
Sources (in order of appearance):
1. https://archive.ph/Rg3yW
2. https://archive.ph/SAGaT
3. https://archive.ph/adG4D
4. https://archive.ph/72ABt
5. https://archive.ph/fOcUK
6. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qs_H4jzbWFU
7. https://archive.ph/XZL9i
8. https://archive.ph/GaDdo
9. https://archive.ph/MU8Nf
10. https://archive.ph/hUa2J
11. https://archive.ph/JVJkI
12. https://archive.ph/E9C9e
13. https://archive.ph/6zyvC
13a. https://archive.ph/zarzp
14. https://archive.ph/zodTX
15. https://archive.ph/GJxGv
16. https://archive.ph/40wLd
17. https://archive.ph/xwSOB
18. https://archive.ph/gpRmM
19. https://archive.ph/Xumdy
20. https://archive.ph/lP3GL
21. https://archive.ph/fo8ck
22. https://archive.ph/BDEnk
23. https://archive.ph/o5Bd3
24. https://archive.ph/qgJ2n
25. https://archive.ph/rIRNV
26. https://archive.ph/vK0G6
27. https://archive.ph/pIhZD
28. https://archive.ph/PW5UC
29. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Bc_gy0b4UM8
30. https://archive.ph/Lt3q1
31. https://archive.ph/TFCob
32. https://archive.ph/bkOVe
33. https://archive.ph/z3tyv
34. https://www.bjs.gov/content/pub/pdf/cv18.pdf
35. https://archive.ph/uoeqD
36. https://archive.ph/T2AjZ
37. https://archive.ph/Lv5Dl
38. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yp4z7nafNQs
39. https://archive.ph/LcYBk
40. https://archive.ph/wip/4HoOU
Video Throwbacks
Chappelle's World
https://www.mgtow.tv/watch/chappelle-039-s-world-popp-culture_EN379sz9cqZxyVr.html
The Troll Hole Effect
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rDDkSGudE8Q
Jennercide
https://www.mgtow.tv/watch/jennercide-popp-culture_NrYxUTPQA73pENA.html
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.