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🚨Chicago Police Shooting 13-year-old - UNEDITED VERSION 🚨
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192 views • April 19, 2021
‼️WARNING GRAPHIC VIDEO ⚠️
👉VIEWER DISCRETION IS STRONGLY ADVISED👈
Chicago officials released to the public on Thursday a graphic body-camera video showing a police officer shooting and killing a 13-year-old boy.
👉VIEWER DISCRETION IS STRONGLY ADVISED👈
Chicago officials released to the public on Thursday a graphic body-camera video showing a police officer shooting and killing a 13-year-old boy.
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