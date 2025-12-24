© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
📛London Stands Against Digital ID📛
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
149 views • 23 hours ago
Wishing everyone a wonderful Christmas, filled with joy, love, and hope. Hope is what I’m feeling most right now. Inspired—and I hope this inspires you too.
From London, 13th December 2025. Mass Non-Compliance Protest against Digital ID.
People watched us. They photographed us. They cheered for us—and they joined us.
We must unite. We must put aside political and ideological differences. We must not be distracted or divided, as 2026 will bring the most powerful resistance the state and globalists have ever seen. We are human. We are not data. They will never strip us of our humanity. They will never take our spirit.
Share this message far and wide. This moment matters. The UK is the first to stand up against a looming digital dystopia—and the world must follow.
Thank you to everyone who braved the cold in London. This was only still the beginning—and you were among the first to stand and resist. We will not allow tyranny to take hold. We will continue to campaign against Digital ID; the tool of total control.
Thank you once again to Phil Wiseman at Oracle Films for documenting the resistance, unity, and history as it unfolds.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.