📛London Stands Against Digital ID📛

Wishing everyone a wonderful Christmas, filled with joy, love, and hope. Hope is what I’m feeling most right now. Inspired—and I hope this inspires you too.

From London, 13th December 2025. Mass Non-Compliance Protest against Digital ID.

People watched us. They photographed us. They cheered for us—and they joined us.

We must unite. We must put aside political and ideological differences. We must not be distracted or divided, as 2026 will bring the most powerful resistance the state and globalists have ever seen. We are human. We are not data. They will never strip us of our humanity. They will never take our spirit.

Share this message far and wide. This moment matters. The UK is the first to stand up against a looming digital dystopia—and the world must follow.

Thank you to everyone who braved the cold in London. This was only still the beginning—and you were among the first to stand and resist. We will not allow tyranny to take hold. We will continue to campaign against Digital ID; the tool of total control.