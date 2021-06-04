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Shopping & Protests - London life after lockdown
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Zachary Denman, June 3, 2021
Caught up with the London Freedom march in Hyde Park on Saturday the 29th May. Interviewed some people. Also filmed around Oxford Street with so many people shopping! A vlog from me about Life after lockdown.
Subscribe for more films and videos:
https://www.youtube.com/zacharydenman
Filmed and Edited by Zachary Denman
http://www.zacharydenman.co.uk
Caught up with the London Freedom march in Hyde Park on Saturday the 29th May. Interviewed some people. Also filmed around Oxford Street with so many people shopping! A vlog from me about Life after lockdown.
Subscribe for more films and videos:
https://www.youtube.com/zacharydenman
Filmed and Edited by Zachary Denman
http://www.zacharydenman.co.uk
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