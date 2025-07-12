July 12, 2025

Russia's top diplomat raises concerns over Western influence on Eastern Asia during bilateral talks with the North Korean Foreign Minister. Germany risks a regional conflict by escalating its support for Ukraine. That's the message from the leader of the 'Sahra Wagenknecht Alliance' political party, as Berlin greenlights long-range missiles to Kiev. Hungarians mourn a fellow countryman allegedly beaten to death by Ukrainian recruiting officers. A preliminary report investigating June’s Air India plane crash that killed 260 people mentions a fuel lock problem on Boeing jets, but doesn’t suggest to probe it as a possible reason for the tragedy.





