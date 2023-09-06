Military Servicewoman Suffers JAB Induced HEART ATTACKS: Moderna BIOWEAPON Causes Mini STROKE

While Big Pharma elites plan the next Plandemic, we must remember those who have been maimed by the Covid-19 clot shot bioweapon.

Military servicewoman Karolina Stancik joins Stew to share her story and the dangers of the so called “vaccine”.

Karolina is a Christian and patriot who wanted to serve her country.

Immediately after taking a dose of the Moderna jab, she developed a massive headache accompanied by sinus pressure, soreness, fatigue, and dizziness.

A few weeks later, she took a second dose and that is when things went from bad to worse.

Eventually, she had three heart attacks and a small stroke.

She has been to the ER 9 times and now takes 36 pills per day to manage her chronic illness.

And now, the same military who forced her to take the bioweapon is refusing to cover her medical costs.

If the military brings back the vaccine mandate, soldiers must refuse this time.

It’s time for extreme accountability because the DOD gave the military orders that are a violation of the law.

Every single soldier has the obligation to uphold the constitution and resist the bioweapon.

Soldiers who speak up and tell their stories like Karolina Stancik will inspire others to do the same.

To help with Karolina’s medical bills donate at https://www.givesendgo.com/karolina

Watch this new segment NOW at https://StewPeters.com!

Mirrored - Stew Peters Network