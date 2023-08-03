Create New Account
InfoWars - What Happened in the White House That Jack Smith Is Indicting Trump For - The Truth from an Oval Office Eyewitness - 8-02-2023
Patrick Byrne joins host Owen Shroyer to break down an eye witness account of why Jack Smith is indicting Trump and why it will fail.

trumpinfowarsowen shroyerpatrick byrnejanuary 6jan 6thjan 6j6jack smith

