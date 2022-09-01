Stew Peters Full Show Toxic Substances Found in ALL Samples Of C19 Vaccines

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Stew Peters: Findings in German Study: “Toxic Substances Found in ALL Samples Of C19 Vaccines”. Dr. Jane shares that the vaccine damage can pass down for generations, how the new Bivalent booster is the worst to come, and more!
Pfizer Whistleblower stuck in CRAZY lawsuit with Pfizer. Brook Jackson SPEAKS OUT about how Pfizer intentionally manipulated data and committed other acts of fraud during the development of the clot shot!
The hiding of information does not stop! The media actively erases the story of a little boy, and the traumatic experiences his school put him through. Christopher Key joins with more
Dr. Sabine Stabel joins the show to expose the dangerous details of the vaccine.
She states AI can detect the difference between vaxxed and unvaxxed blood, and that the nanoparticles within the jabs are deadly!