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How To Live Free - How To Be Free
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25 views • April 13, 2022
Freedom is an oxymoron. Everyone claims to want freedom, but in practice, people want freedom only for themselves - we fear the freedom of others. Freedom has become a prize to be fought over. People say freedom is not free because of this. Mot of us see other people as the enemies of their freedom. Other people are a force to be fought against in the name of freedom. This is not freedom. The truth is people do not understand freedom. It is not something to be wrested away from others. One thing is certain, until we learn what freedom is, we will not be free.
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