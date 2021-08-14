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Dr Stephen Guffanti - Doctor Restrained, Put Into Solitary Confinement!
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291 views • August 14, 2021
Dr Guffanti shares an interesting experience he had whilst he was in hospital himself with the thing they are calling COVID. I would like to add this comment, I have heard that similar things have occurred in one of the hospitals in Sydney Australia.
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