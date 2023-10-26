Pets in Love





Oct 26, 2023





Begging every passerby in vain, Poor dog watching her pup became paralyzed day by day

Credit to: Cristian-Madalin Toma

Seeing passersby, the mother dog is like seeing a "life preserver". THIS is her child, the dog was run over by a car and paralyzed. No one cares about them, the person who caused the accident has also run away. The mother dog can only beg for help from passersby, but they all seem helpless.





