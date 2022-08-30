Moderna Sues Pfizer/BioNTech over COVID Patent

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https://gnews.org/post/p1f30f374
08/26/2022 Moderna is suing Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech for patent infringement in the development of the first COVID 19 vaccine approved in the United States, alleging they copied mRNA vaccine technology Moderna developed years before the pandemic without permission