FULL SHOW: Biden Administration Has Secret Press Conference To Address Baby Formula Shortage While Making Sure There’s An Excess Of Crack Pipes

What a time to live in Biden’s America where baby food is in short supply, but the government is making sure there is an abundance of crack pipes, literally. Not only are they paying and distributing crack pipes, then Jen Psaki goes in front of the American people and says the crack pipe story is a conspiracy theory, even though the proof is already public. Almost as big of a lie as the White House claiming there was not a covid vaccine when Biden took office, even though the White House bragged how Biden was double vaxxed before he took office. More psychotic behavior from the American left, chatting their way through the halls of Congress that they want to abort babies, and calling into pro-life clinics making death threats.