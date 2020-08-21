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Millions of People Instantly Vanished ... What Happened? Biblical 'Rapture' Explained [mirrored]
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36 views • August 21, 2020
Mirrored copy of "Millions Of People Just Vanished...What Happened???" posted 27 June 2020 on the Watchman On The Wall 88 channel on YouTube.
URL: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MXxs34VYoGA
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ORIGINAL VIDEO DESCRIPTION:
There is coming a day when millions of people are going to vanish off of this planet...This event will come out of nowhere..and take the world by complete surprise...
.
After this event occurs...the world will go into a state of complete Chaos...there will be worldwide panic, civil unrest, and a complete economic collapse.
.
World leaders and most likely the Vatican and the Pope will try to come out and explain away this mass vanishing. In my opinion...most likely they will try to say it was something do with Alien abduction or something involving UFO's.
.
The truth about what really will happen is a prophecy recorded in the Bible nearly 2,000 years ago known as the rapture of the Church (1 Thessalonians 4:16-18, 1 Corinthians 15:51-52 ) . Do not be deceived!
.
If you are watching this video before this mass vanishing occurs ( the rapture )..you will know the truth about what is about to occur one day soon and you can spread this truth to your family and friends so they will not be deceived.
.
If you are watching this video after this mass vanishing has occurred ( the rapture )...you are already in a horrific time...and it's going to get worse. You can still be saved ...but your allegiance needs to be to Jesus Christ and not the antichrist.
.
Follow Watchman On The Wall 88 on Twitter: https://twitter.com/Watchman61088
.
THIS VIDEO IS NOT MONETIZED. No video on the Raymond7779 channel has ever been monetized.
.
Fair Use Notice:
This video contains some copyrighted material whose use has not been authorized by the copyright owners. We believe that this not-for-profit, educational, and/or criticism or commentary use on the Web constitutes a fair use of the copyrighted material (as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Act). If you wish to use this copyrighted material for purposes that go beyond fair use, you must obtain permission from the copyright owner. Fair Use notwithstanding we will immediately comply with any copyright owner who wants their material removed or modified, wants us to link to their web site, or wants us to add their photo.
.
Raymond7779 is a Christian truther & end times prophecy channel on YouTube since 2006, posting videos since 2011, announcing that JESUS CHRIST RETURNS SOON!
.
BACKUP CHANNELS:
YouTube (Main Channel) = https://www.youtube.com/user/Raymond1967/
YouTube (2nd Channel) = https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCtpyOXo__NrpUUp4KpwF10w
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Reddit = https://www.reddit.com/user/Raymond7779
Brighteon = https://www.brighteon.com/channel/raymond7779
.
Luke 21:36 (NKJV): "Watch therefore, and pray always that you may be counted worthy to escape all these things that will come to pass, and to stand before the Son of Man."
.
John 3:16-18 (NKJV): "For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son, that whoever believes in Him should not perish but have everlasting life."
.
Revelation 3:10-11 (NKJV): "Because you have kept My command to persevere, I also will keep you from the hour of trial which shall come upon the whole world, to test those who dwell on the earth. Behold, I am coming quickly!"
.
God bless you. Maranatha!
URL: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MXxs34VYoGA
.
ORIGINAL VIDEO DESCRIPTION:
There is coming a day when millions of people are going to vanish off of this planet...This event will come out of nowhere..and take the world by complete surprise...
.
After this event occurs...the world will go into a state of complete Chaos...there will be worldwide panic, civil unrest, and a complete economic collapse.
.
World leaders and most likely the Vatican and the Pope will try to come out and explain away this mass vanishing. In my opinion...most likely they will try to say it was something do with Alien abduction or something involving UFO's.
.
The truth about what really will happen is a prophecy recorded in the Bible nearly 2,000 years ago known as the rapture of the Church (1 Thessalonians 4:16-18, 1 Corinthians 15:51-52 ) . Do not be deceived!
.
If you are watching this video before this mass vanishing occurs ( the rapture )..you will know the truth about what is about to occur one day soon and you can spread this truth to your family and friends so they will not be deceived.
.
If you are watching this video after this mass vanishing has occurred ( the rapture )...you are already in a horrific time...and it's going to get worse. You can still be saved ...but your allegiance needs to be to Jesus Christ and not the antichrist.
.
Follow Watchman On The Wall 88 on Twitter: https://twitter.com/Watchman61088
.
THIS VIDEO IS NOT MONETIZED. No video on the Raymond7779 channel has ever been monetized.
.
Fair Use Notice:
This video contains some copyrighted material whose use has not been authorized by the copyright owners. We believe that this not-for-profit, educational, and/or criticism or commentary use on the Web constitutes a fair use of the copyrighted material (as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Act). If you wish to use this copyrighted material for purposes that go beyond fair use, you must obtain permission from the copyright owner. Fair Use notwithstanding we will immediately comply with any copyright owner who wants their material removed or modified, wants us to link to their web site, or wants us to add their photo.
.
Raymond7779 is a Christian truther & end times prophecy channel on YouTube since 2006, posting videos since 2011, announcing that JESUS CHRIST RETURNS SOON!
.
BACKUP CHANNELS:
YouTube (Main Channel) = https://www.youtube.com/user/Raymond1967/
YouTube (2nd Channel) = https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCtpyOXo__NrpUUp4KpwF10w
BitChute (Main Channel) = https://www.bitchute.com/channel/XhZwCHBIZgye/
BitChute (2nd Channel) = https://www.bitchute.com/channel/t6M0gqAuuJLd/
Minds = https://www.minds.com/Raymond7779
Twitter = https://twitter.com/RAYM0ND7779
Steemit = https://steemit.com/@raymond7779
Gab = https://gab.ai/Raymond7779
Reddit = https://www.reddit.com/user/Raymond7779
Brighteon = https://www.brighteon.com/channel/raymond7779
.
Luke 21:36 (NKJV): "Watch therefore, and pray always that you may be counted worthy to escape all these things that will come to pass, and to stand before the Son of Man."
.
John 3:16-18 (NKJV): "For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son, that whoever believes in Him should not perish but have everlasting life."
.
Revelation 3:10-11 (NKJV): "Because you have kept My command to persevere, I also will keep you from the hour of trial which shall come upon the whole world, to test those who dwell on the earth. Behold, I am coming quickly!"
.
God bless you. Maranatha!
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