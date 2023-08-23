Barbara O'Neill - Compass - Parte 14 - Verdaderos remedios: Aire puro

El oxígeno es el elemento más vital para la vida. En el decimocuarto episodio, Barbara nos explica por qué. Aprenderemos lo que ocurre en la célula cuando se introduce el oxígeno. ¿Cómo debemos ajustar nuestro estilo de vida a la vista de este conocimiento? Barbara nos da muchas
recomendaciones, como siempre explicando por qué es importante.
