Trump’s appeal for Bibi PARDON was ‘PATHETIC’, Israeli MP Ofer Cassif
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1325 followers
1
59 views • 1 day ago

Israeli lawmaker THROWN out during Trump’s speech SPEAKS to RT

‘PSYCHOPATH’ Netanyahu wants ‘pardon without admitting to charges because he's a coward’

‘He’s afraid of prison – that’s why he’s been launching this genocide’

Trump’s appeal for Bibi was ‘PATHETIC’, Israeli MP Ofer Cassif tells RT

There was another video of him talking about what he said to get thrown out, here's the description: (I uploaded the video here yesterday of Trump asking for the Pardon)

‘You could see them cheering… TRUMP TRUMP TRUMP… many are ideologically FASCIST’

Ofer Cassif defiant: Netanyahu and Trump are two megalomaniacs hungry for blood

‘We made our point as we should have’

Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
