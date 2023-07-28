Ukrainian Troops Disembark a Bradley BMP & Immediately Hit by a 152mm Artillery Shell - Zaporozhye sector
153 views
•
Published 14 hours ago
•
Zaporozhye Sector
Ukrainian troops disembark a Bradley BMP and get immediately hit with a 152mm artillery shell.
Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos