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Dark Winter Is Coming: You Have Six Months To Figure Out Your Life Before the Culling Gets Real
The Dollar Vigilante
The Dollar Vigilante
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505 views • June 01, 2021
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Intro Video - From a trailer from Tom Clancy’s ‘The Division’ Game Released in 2013: https://www.bitchute.com/video/DI0AqrYUay5o/

“Welcoming Remarks by Klaus Schwab”: https://youtu.be/EOvz1Flfrfw

Democracy is Retarded - Osho: https://twitter.com/right_populist/status/1398373262103621632

For the last year I have shown all the evidence, proof and made every argument for why you shouldn't take Kill Gates vax in regular hour long videos. This bitch just did the same thing in under 10 seconds! Gotta work on my game! I need to take a time management course from her: https://twitter.com/BerwickJeff/status/1399383190062632960

CDC Director To Throw Out First Pitch At Full-Capacity Fenway: https://twitter.com/BerwickJeff/status/1399015349446758406

mNRA Vaccine is not a vaccine: https://geopolitics.co/2021/01/20/the-mrna-covid-vaccine-is-not-a-vaccine/

Got Jab, No More Fly: https://greatreject.org/got-jab-no-more-fly/

The U.S. Is Likely Headed for a ‘Dark Winter.’ Here’s What That Means: https://www.healthline.com/health-news/the-us-is-likely-headed-for-a-dark-winter-heres-what-that-means

America’s Pandemic War Games Don’t End Well: https://foreignpolicy.com/2020/04/01/coronavirus-pandemic-war-games-simulation-dark-winter/

Covid: Australia's vaccine hesitancy worries medical experts: https://www.bbc.com/news/world-australia-57181038

‘Avoiding death the incentive for jab’: Greg Hunt fiercely defends Australia’s vaccine rollout: https://7news.com.au/lifestyle/health-wellbeing/avoiding-death-the-incentive-for-jab-hunt-c-2960013

Australian COVID-19 vaccine weekly safety report - 27-05-2021: https://www.tga.gov.au/periodic/covid-19-vaccine-weekly-safety-report-27-05-2021

CFB Borden-based military officer faces life in prison for anti-vaccine speech: https://barrie.ctvnews.ca/cfb-borden-based-military-officer-faces-life-in-prison-for-anti-vaccine-speech-1.5445299

Canada extends the shelf life of expired AstraZeneca vaccine, saying even though it’s expired it’s safe for another month… https://www.ctvnews.ca/video?clipId=2212213&;playlistId=1.5325538&binId=1.810401&playlistPageNum=1&binPageNum=1

Australian Tax Office to Prompt 400,000 Crypto Holders to Report Their Gains: https://news.bitcoin.com/australian-tax-office-to-prompt-400000-crypto-holders-to-report-their-gains/
Keywords
cryptocurrencyvaxxcovid19
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