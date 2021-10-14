© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The FLOE Show 9 – Roll up for the Weather Manipulation Magical Mystery Tour!
Follow
0
Share
Report
119 views • October 14, 2021
It begins at minute 2:40'' - The For Life on Earth Show is a conversation about the background to current events. We invite you to join the conversation by contributing comments and questions in the Chat box. The FLOE show is LIVE every Wednesday at 9 pm GMT.
Joining the conversation were:
Susan Ashley (Australia)
Jolie Diane (USA)
Claire Edwards (Europe)
Anna Harpley (Australia)
Rachael L. McIntosh (USA)
PowerPoints used on the Show:
FLOE show #9 Agenda 21/2030 IPCC Fraud / Climate Gate
https://www.weebly.com/uploads/1/3/7/4/137404875/floe9_agenda_21_2030_ipcc_fraud___climate_gate.pdf
FLOE SHOW #9 Roll up to the Magical Mystery Tour of Weather Manipulation
https://www.weebly.com/uploads/1/3/7/4/137404875/floe_9_roll_up_to_the_magical_mystery_tour_of_weather_manipulation.pdf
Further research:
https://public.wmo.int/en/resources/meteoworld/technical-conference-instruments-and-methods
https://public.wmo.int/en/our-mandate
https://public.wmo.int/en
Re: Cloud-Seeding & AI under the 'meteorology' weather forecasting umbrella... supercomputing 'Atmosphere' enabled by the wireless grid. Imagine outlawing this BS! -J
https://zerogeoengineering.com/2021/new-uae-supercomputer-to-predict-extreme-weather-and-plan-cloud-seeding/
“The supercomputer can also improve current cloud-seeding efforts within the UAE by using AI to predict the best place and time for seeding…”
My website is available at ForLifeonEarth: https://forlifeonearth.life for more information on my work:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/clairity
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/cglH7UO0OX4D/
https://rumble.com/user/ForLifeonEarth
https://www.podomatic.com/podcasts/seimua
Joining the conversation were:
Susan Ashley (Australia)
Jolie Diane (USA)
Claire Edwards (Europe)
Anna Harpley (Australia)
Rachael L. McIntosh (USA)
PowerPoints used on the Show:
FLOE show #9 Agenda 21/2030 IPCC Fraud / Climate Gate
https://www.weebly.com/uploads/1/3/7/4/137404875/floe9_agenda_21_2030_ipcc_fraud___climate_gate.pdf
FLOE SHOW #9 Roll up to the Magical Mystery Tour of Weather Manipulation
https://www.weebly.com/uploads/1/3/7/4/137404875/floe_9_roll_up_to_the_magical_mystery_tour_of_weather_manipulation.pdf
Further research:
https://public.wmo.int/en/resources/meteoworld/technical-conference-instruments-and-methods
https://public.wmo.int/en/our-mandate
https://public.wmo.int/en
Re: Cloud-Seeding & AI under the 'meteorology' weather forecasting umbrella... supercomputing 'Atmosphere' enabled by the wireless grid. Imagine outlawing this BS! -J
https://zerogeoengineering.com/2021/new-uae-supercomputer-to-predict-extreme-weather-and-plan-cloud-seeding/
“The supercomputer can also improve current cloud-seeding efforts within the UAE by using AI to predict the best place and time for seeding…”
My website is available at ForLifeonEarth: https://forlifeonearth.life for more information on my work:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/clairity
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/cglH7UO0OX4D/
https://rumble.com/user/ForLifeonEarth
https://www.podomatic.com/podcasts/seimua
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.