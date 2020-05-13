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Como preparar o activar CDS explicado por Andreas Kalcker en Español
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126 views • May 13, 2020
Prepare usted mismo el CDS con NaCIO2 25% y HCL 4% que puede salvarle la vida. Lea, investigue y no que quede con los primeros titulos links de los medios globalistas que buscan engañar titulando como bulo o falso o toxico este tema del CDs MMS. Despierte, lea e investigue.
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