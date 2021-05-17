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Shortpod (64): Palestinians as "Professional Victims"
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10 views • May 17, 2021
Affirmative Right chief editor Colin Liddell pushes aside the usual narratives on the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, and asks why this endless crisis never moves to a solution or a decisive outcome. Could it be that the Palestinians, who have one of the highest rates of obesity in the world, simply prefer the convenience and benefits of being seen as "eternal victims" by a sympathetic world?
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