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Gunshots Fired Outside White House. Suspect Is Dead. Another Fulfilled Prophecy By SDA Brother
SavingHealthMinistries
SavingHealthMinistries
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Gunman killed after opening fire on Secret Service checkpoint outside White House, officials say. A gunman was killed after opening fire on a U.S. Secret Service checkpoint near the White House Saturday evening, officials said. Secret Service officers returned fire, hitting the suspect, who later died at a hospital. A bystander was also wounded. President Trump was at the White House during the incident, "but was not impacted," a Secret Service spokesperson said. The suspect was identified by a person familiar with the investigation as 21-year-old Nasire Best. According to the source, Best had a previous run-in with Secret Service in July 2025 in which he tried to gain entry to the White House and was arrested and sent to a psychiatric ward for mental health issues. The shooting occurred outside the White House at 17th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue NW, near the Eisenhower Executive Office Building. Approximately 15 to 30 gunshots were fired, law enforcement sources told CBS News. Multiple CBS News reporters who were on the White House North Lawn said they heard what sounded like gunfire at around 6 p.m. ET before U.S. Secret Service ushered them inside. A White House lockdown was lifted just before 7 p.m.


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