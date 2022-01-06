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Complex Microtechnology (www.orwell.city)
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168 views • January 06, 2022
In the damned c19 jabs! They cause all the problems on the world now
Remember the real viruses are:
- Soros
- Gates
- Rockefeller
- Rothchilds
- and the rest of the global cult cabal
Remember the real viruses are:
- Soros
- Gates
- Rockefeller
- Rothchilds
- and the rest of the global cult cabal
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