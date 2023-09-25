Horrifying! Ukraine Launches Ambitious Missile Strike on Russia's Black Sea Fleet Headquarters

US Military News





Sep 24, 2023





On Friday, Ukraine unleashed a missile attack on the headquarters of Russia's Black Sea Fleet in Sevastopol, Crimea. One soldier is missing after the missile attack, according to Moscow. Footage on social media shows plumes of smoke over the building in Sevastopol. This Attack is part of a recent escalation by Ukraine against Russian military bases and installations in the region.





The Crimean Peninsula, which Russia illegally annexed from Ukraine in 2014, has been a frequent target since Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a full-scale invasion of Ukraine almost 19 months ago.





Thank you, hopefully useful!





For copyright matters, please contact us at: [email protected]





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MyJOzSDe8qM