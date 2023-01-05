Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
R.I.P., 🪦💐 AMAZING GRACE
42 views
channel image
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Published 20 hours ago |

Dana P. Callan was live in GHM Live Wednesday with Scott Schara


[VfB's opinion - Grace Schara was MURDERED in front of her father...and he was powerless to stop it from occurring...and I can say that, because a (((doctor))) tried doing the exact same bloody thing to me...my story to come]


https://www.facebook.com/events/d41d8cd9/ghm-live-wednesday-with-scott-schara/897233178119909/


https://gabrielshealthministry.com/


Website: www.OurAmazingGrace.net

Twitter: https://twitter.com/GraceEmilysDad

Telegram: https://t.me/+zLHu3Kfv1GRkOGMx

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/OurAmazingGrace/

Deprogramming Podcast on Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-2054162

Newsletter: https://ouramazinggrace.substack.com/subscribe

Report a Sentinel Event: https://www.truthforhealth.org/report-sentinel-event/


Comment: Bittersweet interview. Such a Godly, articulate man. His compelling story is not new, but most people have no idea this could happen in our country - but it has and is happening more frequently. Just look at what has happened in Maine this year with the deaths of children at the hands of their parents- Our D H S - a bureaucracy that answers to no one - not the people - not the legislature - not the courts - a government unto themselves with no due process. But for God, there is no help on the way.


https://www.kaotic.com/video/830fca54_20221022041818_t


🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨ROUGH LANGUAGE WARNING🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨

VfB's (((YouTube))) account may get the gas...like I gibs a single hot fuck🔥
What were my (((infractions)))?!?✡️
Not being a cuck faggit, for one :oof:
Posting wicked burns that made them seethe hard :yikes:
Kicking every heteroflexible in their stank ass front holes 😆
But today...today, I decided to post a video by medic and healer Paul Gabriel Gosselin and his guest, Scott Schara; whose daughter Grace was kidnapped and medically murdered; apparently a violation of (((YouTube)))'s terms of service
Terms I obviously never agreed to observe or even respect...and I am the man whom reposted the human centipede as a thumbnail🐛
Did you know these nitwits actually posted a (((COVID))) warning on my videos?!? Really?!? I got receipts, ya scumbags!
https://odysee.com/@GMNo!:8/GOTEEM!%F0%9F%92%89%F0%9F%92%80:f
🖼️💩🧀😋😆 (((YouTube))), you are now being sent a ticket to come meet me at the Macy's at Herald Square - get in a line so that you can KISS MY ASS IN MACY'S PICTURE WINDOW 🖼️💩🧀😋😆
Suck on that, ya feckless bitch asses - VfB don't play dat gay ass shite :bruh:
(((YouTube))) will be Napster by this time next year; AltCastTV is the new jam 📢
https://altcast.tv/watch/I3kqKUaMxg8VfOU
BTW - here's the (((YouTube))) link 🤔🤨🙃
https://youtu.be/x9NMPnI91Hg
Keywords
medical murderamazing gracegrace scharascott scharamedic paul gabriel gosselindana callen the angry citizenfauci doll

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket