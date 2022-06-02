© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Ep. 712 – Parents Furious After School Tells Little Girls To Welcome Little Boy Into Girls’ Bathroom
Follow
0
Share
Report
11 views • June 02, 2022
🚨On this episode of the “Dr. Duke Show” we start at a Central Ohio elementary school, where parents are furious after learning a little boy, who identifies as a girl, is free to use the girls bathroom whenever he wants, and the school's response is telling.
🇺🇸 Support The Show! | https://bit.ly/3m3cpm4
📲 Download the FreedomProject Media App
© FreedomProject 2022
🇺🇸 Support The Show! | https://bit.ly/3m3cpm4
📲 Download the FreedomProject Media App
© FreedomProject 2022
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.