IRAQ: Peshmerga orgs are firing heavy gunfire to repel & intercept in the skies of Sulaymaniyah

From the violent attacks and direct hits on the PKK and Komala headquarters in Sulaymaniyah, northern Iraq.

The Peshmerga organizations (Sunni Kurds?) (Kurdistan, Iraq) are firing heavy gunfire to repel and intercept the demonstrations in the skies of Sulaymaniyah (Iraq).

There has been violent attacks on the headquarters of the Kurdish terrorist opposition in Sulaymaniyah.

Adding, also... Continuous explosions are shaking the American Victoria base in the capital, Baghdad, as a result of the bombing by suicide drones.

@NAYA